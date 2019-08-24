Carolyn Beth Rawls

Obituary
October 6, 1947 - August 20, 2019 Carolyn Beth Rawls, 71, of Snohomish, WA, passed away on the evening of August 20, 2019. Carolyn was born to Jonathan and Gloria Ashburn, on October 6, 1947, in Bellingham, WA. She leaves daughters, Kristi Manning, Jennifer Giambrone; sister, Margaret Soth; grandchildren, Keiley Manning, Joey Giambrone, Kaitlyn Giambrone; great-grandchildren, Rylinn Reiter, Kylie Reiter. Her family will remember her as an intensely strong woman whose devotion to the ones she loved was felt every day and in everything she did. A Remembrance Gathering is scheduled for October 13, 2019, 3:00-5:30 p.m. at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 24, 2019
