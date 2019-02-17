Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Diane Landgren. View Sign

Carolyn Diane Landgren passed away at home January 27, 2019. Carolyn lived on Camano Island in Washington since 2007. She grew up in the Portland, OR area and also Fallbrook, CA and most of her adult life in Chowchilla, CA raising a family and driving school bus for many years. Everyone that knew our mom loved her. We will miss you always. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Toni Hansen; and father, Wally Pfenning; and also her son, Stevie. Carolyn is survived by her husband, John Landgren; and children, Cynthia Landgren, Jon and Polly Landgren and Andrew Landgren; also sisters and best friends, Rochelle Tyler, Michelle Buendel, Rosemary Tomlinson, and Judy Hedrick. Carolyn has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. We ask that any remembrances be made to your local animal shelter. Memorial will be announced at a later date.



Carolyn Diane Landgren passed away at home January 27, 2019. Carolyn lived on Camano Island in Washington since 2007. She grew up in the Portland, OR area and also Fallbrook, CA and most of her adult life in Chowchilla, CA raising a family and driving school bus for many years. Everyone that knew our mom loved her. We will miss you always. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Toni Hansen; and father, Wally Pfenning; and also her son, Stevie. Carolyn is survived by her husband, John Landgren; and children, Cynthia Landgren, Jon and Polly Landgren and Andrew Landgren; also sisters and best friends, Rochelle Tyler, Michelle Buendel, Rosemary Tomlinson, and Judy Hedrick. Carolyn has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. We ask that any remembrances be made to your local animal shelter. Memorial will be announced at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close