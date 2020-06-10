Carolyn Henry Carolyn Joanne (Nelson) Henry, born September 3rd, 1931, long time resident of Edmonds, WA



and child of Palmer Nelson and Ada Ema Nelson (Beamer), passed away on June 3rd, 2020 in



Anacortes, WA. Carolyn's early home life was troubled and upon the death of her mother, went



to live with neighbors Roland and June Owens in Seattle. Carolyn's older sister Barbara was on



her own and eventually moved to California. Carolyn attended Athena High School (Oregon)



and Lincoln High School graduating in 1949. Carolyn was a cheerleader in Athena and standout



piano player in Oregon and Washington. Carolyn graduated from the University of Washington



with a bachelor's degree in Sociology, Teaching Certificate, and a master's degree in Business



Administration. Carolyn was a member of Phi Beta Kappa for her academic excellence. While



studying at the UW, Carolyn put herself through school while working part-time at multiple



different jobs including Manning's Cafeteria.



Carolyn was married to John Alfred Henry in Seattle in 1952, living in California while John



was active duty in the Army. Carolyn and John eventually relocated back to the Seattle area,



purchasing their first home in the Wedgewood neighborhood. After the birth of their first two



children, Carolyn, and John eventually relocated to Edmonds in 1967 where they remained.



Carolyn began her teaching career in the Seattle School District at Nathan Hale High School,



eventually moved on to Shoreline Community College where she rose to become the Dean of the



Business Division. One of the greatest joys in her career was counseling students, especially



women interested in gaining occupational skills to support their families. Carolyn felt rewarded



when helping others in their career development and in finding the value of continuing



education. She was a former member of Edmonds Methodist Church and Phinney Ridge



Lutheran Church of Seattle. Carolyn was a member of Edmonds Rotary and Silver Sneakers



exercise class at Harbor Square Athletic in Edmonds.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Alfred Henry (2006) and of her



son Keith William Henry (2015). Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay Galliher



(Clayton) of Anacortes and son Mark Lawrence Henry (Doni), Mt Vernon, and 9 grandchildren



and 16 great-grandchildren. A private service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, June 13th.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's name to P.A.W.S. or The Humane



Society. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral Home. September 3, 1931 - June 3, 2020



