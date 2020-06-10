Carolyn Henry Carolyn Joanne (Nelson) Henry, born September 3rd, 1931, long time resident of Edmonds, WA
and child of Palmer Nelson and Ada Ema Nelson (Beamer), passed away on June 3rd, 2020 in
Anacortes, WA. Carolyn's early home life was troubled and upon the death of her mother, went
to live with neighbors Roland and June Owens in Seattle. Carolyn's older sister Barbara was on
her own and eventually moved to California. Carolyn attended Athena High School (Oregon)
and Lincoln High School graduating in 1949. Carolyn was a cheerleader in Athena and standout
piano player in Oregon and Washington. Carolyn graduated from the University of Washington
with a bachelor's degree in Sociology, Teaching Certificate, and a master's degree in Business
Administration. Carolyn was a member of Phi Beta Kappa for her academic excellence. While
studying at the UW, Carolyn put herself through school while working part-time at multiple
different jobs including Manning's Cafeteria.
Carolyn was married to John Alfred Henry in Seattle in 1952, living in California while John
was active duty in the Army. Carolyn and John eventually relocated back to the Seattle area,
purchasing their first home in the Wedgewood neighborhood. After the birth of their first two
children, Carolyn, and John eventually relocated to Edmonds in 1967 where they remained.
Carolyn began her teaching career in the Seattle School District at Nathan Hale High School,
eventually moved on to Shoreline Community College where she rose to become the Dean of the
Business Division. One of the greatest joys in her career was counseling students, especially
women interested in gaining occupational skills to support their families. Carolyn felt rewarded
when helping others in their career development and in finding the value of continuing
education. She was a former member of Edmonds Methodist Church and Phinney Ridge
Lutheran Church of Seattle. Carolyn was a member of Edmonds Rotary and Silver Sneakers
exercise class at Harbor Square Athletic in Edmonds.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Alfred Henry (2006) and of her
son Keith William Henry (2015). Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay Galliher
(Clayton) of Anacortes and son Mark Lawrence Henry (Doni), Mt Vernon, and 9 grandchildren
and 16 great-grandchildren. A private service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, June 13th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's name to P.A.W.S. or The Humane
Society. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral Home. September 3, 1931 - June 3, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.