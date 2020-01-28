Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Hunt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Jean Hunt Carolyn Jean Hunt, 96, of Everett, WA, went home to her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020, 1:11 am, with loved ones by her side, she drew her last breath. Jean was delivered at home by her grandmother, who was a doctor on February 17, 1923 on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, her parents were Paul Cowan and Irene Cain. Her father was a concert pianist and she learned to play piano at an early age. Claire de Lune was her favorite song and she was still able to play it as of last year. She is survived by daughters, Carol Taylor, of Everett and Lynn (Dennis) Sorentino of Shelton, WA, Pat Pitman of Bend, OR; seven grandchildren, Debbie (Shannon) Therrien, Jaclyn (Ty) Rupert, Melissa and Jessica Sorentino, Jen (Alex) Klassen, Denny Sorentino, Robyn Taylor and seven great-grandchildren, and step-sister, Jaclyn Toman of Bellevue, WA. Preceded in death by sisters, Pat DeAscentis and Jane Ekrom, brother, Robert Douglas, son-in-law, Jack Pitman and her best friend, Bobbie Bosch. She grew up in Seattle, Glendale, Chicago and Hollywood. She was so excited to get her drivers license at 14 years old because she worked at her grandmothers maternity hospital and rest home in Griffith Park. Graduated in 1942 from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles. Her other jobs included, modeling, waitress, soda jerk. She loved to drive, travel and go to the movies. In 1942 Jean got a job at Vega Aircraft as a "Rosie the Riveter". Jean was very proud to be a WWII veteran. She joined the Marines in 1944, stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. Volunteering for civil air patrol in 1947. Moving from Hollywood back to Seattle in 1956 she met and married our father, Paul Hunt. Making their first home in Shoreline, WA. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always wanting to take us on adventures and have wonderful experiences like she had throughout her lifetime. Living in Fall City, attending the First Baptist Church, each spring our church members put on a big theatrical production of "The Passion Play". She became a makeup artist. We did that play for seven years. We moved to Lynnwood, WA, where she met her best friend, Bobbie Bosch. Moved to San Diego, spending many a days at the beach, she had a love for the ocean and particularly loved LaJolla Cove and going to the San Diego Zoo. Moved to Everett in 1976, she worked as a hostess at the Holiday Inn Restaurant. She loved her job and met many people, including Elliot Roosevelt. Highlights of her life were being "Buttons the Clown" entertaining disabled children at many benefits at no charge and participating in many local parades in Everett, Arlington and Marysville for over 50 years. Living out a lifelong dream, she was invited to perform as a circus clown when the Carson and Barnes Circus came to Everett. "Oh boy", was she thrilled. She was also proud of creating her "Beulah the Witch" costume and giving safety tips to school kids at Halloween. She enjoyed bringing smiles to children's faces. Volunteering at many functions over the years, including at the Hollywood canteen and Jerry Lewis telethons. She had a kind heart, a warm smile and she truly cared about others, wanting to help in anyway she could. She had a life long love of animals of all kinds, even snakes. At 84 years young she got the chance to swim with the dolphins in Florida. She was a very talented cake decorator. In 1999 she moved to Arlington, where she lived for the last 20 years of her life. She joined the weight loss group TOPS and was very proud of her weight loss and keeping it off. Her message to everyone would be, to be kind, treat others the way you would want to be treated, help the less fortunate, don't be prejudice. Her favorite color was red and she never left the house without putting her face on, as she would say. Always had her hair done and dressed very nice. She loved her family, her friends and loved life. She was the nicest person you'd ever meet, a beautiful soul that touched many lives. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support in many heartfelt forms from too many to list. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PAWS. Military service and celebration of life for Jean Hunt will be held; Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1;30 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St. Kent, WA. 98042. Following the service we will be gathering at Tahoma Hall, 23806 190th Ave. SE Kent, WA. Contact: 425-870-9633.



