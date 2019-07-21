Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Joann Hohe Groendyk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 10, 1944 - July 13, 2019 Joann was born in Spokane, WA to Joseph B. Hohe and Livia I. Lambier Hohe Tangen on June 10, 1944. She went to be with Jesus on July 13, 2019. Joann graduated from Everett High School in 1962 and in 1963 she met and married George Groendyk. She leaves her loving husband, George, of more than 55 years; her daughter, Sharon Unruh; son, Daniel Groendyk; grandchildren, Michelle (Curtis) Groves, Talon Unruh, Katelin Groendyk and Brandon Groendyk; one brother, Joseph Hohe; and sister, Kay (Dennis) Dembiczak; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joann was the perfect Domestic Engineer. She had vegetable and flower gardens, canned, baked and helped George raise calves and work in the hay fields. She was PTA president at Trafton School, a den mother for Cub Scouts, and a co-leader for Boy Scouts, as well as a co-leader for Bluebirds, Campfire Girls and Missionettes. She attended the Assembly of God church in Arlington, WA and ran a library and small food bank that was once at the church. Over the years she sang in the choir and was involved in several of the women's ministries. She volunteered at a thrift store for several years. She also was involved in TOPS, and the Red Hat Club. Joann also loved to crochet and embroider, sing "oldies" and gospel hymns, assemble jigsaw puzzles, and eat out with George at the Blue Bird Café in Arlington. Joann and George spent time at their Ocean Shores vacation home, then sold it to become snowbirds at their place in Salome, AZ. Over the years, Joann held several jobs which included working at the nursing home in Arlington, church day care, Safeway and cleaning houses. Joann lived a very full and happy life; she will be loved, cherished and missed by many family and friends. There will be no memorial service. She will be inurned in the niche wall at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, WA.



