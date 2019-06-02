Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn L. Brashler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Lee Brashler Carolyn Lee Brashler, 78, of Arlington, WA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, in Marysville, WA., after a long fight with Dementia. Carolyn was born in Tacoma, WA, on September 14, 1940, to Jim and Gladys Elvrom. She lived in Marysville nearly all her life. She attended Marysville Schools and was part of the MHS Class of 1958. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her three sons. Carolyn was a very accomplished cook. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Lee. They had season football tickets to the University of Washington Huskies for 56 years, going to many away games up and down the west coast. Also to the mid-west and east coast following the Huskies, and also five Rose Bowl games with the U-Dub. They attended three Summer Olympics, Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972, and Montreal 1976. They went on many cruises, including one to Australia and New Zealand on their 50th wedding anniversary. She also loved fishing in their boat "Pill Pusher", and going to Barclay Sound in Canada every summer for many years. Carolyn and Lee spent over a decade as snow birds in Apache Junction, AZ. Carolyn was a loving person and was always "the Life of the Party." She will be missed by everyone. She was preceded in death of her parents, Jim and Gladys Elvrom. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lee Brashler; sons, Patrick Brashler (Maureen) of Wasilla, AK, Rick Brashler {Sheila) of Citrus Heights, CA, and Keith Brashler (Paweena) working in Saudi Arabia; grandchildren, Erik, Billy, Brooke, Bailey, Patrick, Tanner and Katy, and four great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces; also brothers, Rodney and Randy (Diane) Elvrom of Marysville. The family would like to thank the entire staff of The Cottages Memory Facility in Marysville for their outstanding care of Carolyn over the past few years. Also Hospice Northwest. Memorials may be made to The of Washington in her name or a . A Celebration of Life will be held at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00.



