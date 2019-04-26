Carolyn Hanson, 87, of Lake Stevens, WA, died April 20, 2019. Carolyn was born on December 1, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA. Carolyn, who is now in heaven, will be remembered by the legacy of her love and devotion to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin and daughter, Susan. She was survived by her five children, Larry, Terri, Michael, Alana, Deanna, Machelle (step daughter), Robin (step son), their spouses, and her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A memorial and burial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood, WA 98036.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2019