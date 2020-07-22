1/1
Carolyn Rabourn Caldera
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Carolyn Joyce Rabourn Caldera, daughter of the lateQuade Bowman and Joyce Meriam, was born January 14, 1949 In Seattle Washington.Carolyn graduated from Lincoln high school in Seattle, and Western WashingtonUniversity in Bellingham with a bachelors in special education.

Carolyn gave birth to her eldest child and only son Bill, in 1968.

Carolyn married Gerald Harvey Rabourn in 1971 and they had two daughters, CindyRabourn and Alissa Rabourn. Gerald preceded Carolyn in death in 1979.

Carolyn then married Antonio Caldera in 1987. They had one daughter Sara Caldera,and raised two step daughters Celena and Chanda.

Carolyn is survived by Antonio, Bill, Chanda, Celena, Cindy, Alissa and Sara.Grandchildren Julian, Jerod, Dustin, Shylee, Delaney, Caleb, Sarah, Malachi,Josiah, Rebekah, Austin, Tessa, Tyra, Lucas, Kristian, Aiden, Gabriella,Matthew, Emma, Samantha and Samuel. Great grandchildren Maddison, Ryan,Koddy, Ami, Oliver, Riley, Dahlia, Noah and Hazel. Along with many siblings,nieces and nephews.

Carolyn accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and savior in her early 20's whileattending Forest Glade Church in Machias, Washington. She also wasparticipating in a women's Bible Study at Forest glade. She maintained herfaith throughout her life, she was a member of Forest Glade Church, Assembly ofGod church in Sisco Heights, Kroeze Brothers church, and most recently attendedThe Father's House Foursquare church.

Carolyn passed away in Nine Mile Falls at home with her family on July 3rd 2020after a 10 year battle with Parkinson's disease. To share memories of Carolynand leave condolences for the family, please visit Carolyn's Tribute Wall.


January 14, 1949 - July 3, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
