Carolyn Sawyer Gregory Feb. 11, 1927 - Feb. 16, 2020 Carolyn Sawyer Gregory was born February 11, 1927 in Seattle, WA, to Royal and Helen Sawyer and died February 16, 2020. She attended Seattle schools and graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a teaching degree after which she taught in Walla Walla County, WA. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Don; her brother, Curt and grandson, John Michael Kerr. She leaves behind three daughters, Cheryl Vest, Caron Grasso and Jana (Bruce) Schmidt and a step daughter, Linda (Jerry) McBride. Her grandchildren are Margaret (Ian) Rice, Eric (Sheri) Vest, Angie Dutt, Jennifer (Chris) Peters, Kimberly (George) Domine, Michael McBride and Christopher McBride. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren. Carolyn also leaves behind special niece, Stacy Broussard and nephew, Scott Royal Sawyer. She has been an active member of Stanwood United Methodist Church for over 25 years, serving as Circle president and program chairman and starting a quilting ministry which contributed 125-340 quilts per year to the Linus project. She was a member of the Box Project for over 40 years helping poor families in the Mississippi Delta. She greatly enjoyed being a member of the Monday Study Club for over 20 years and of "Bookworms". As she once said, "My earthly shell is about to give out. It's been a wonderful interesting and challenging life, and I thank God for it." Memorial service will be held at Stanwood United Methodist Church Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Acacia Mausoleum in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church Memorial Fund or Josephine Scholarship Fund.



