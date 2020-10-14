Carrie Ellen Reeve passed peacefully on the evening of September 26 at EllaCare, a loving and caring Adult Family Home in Lynnwood. Just a few weeks shy of her 82nd birthday, she had endured with grace and dignity the effects of a series of strokes.

Carrie Ellen, named after both of her grandmothers, was born in Yakima, WA to Bill and Marion (Himmelsbach) Thompson. After growing up in Yakima and graduating from St Joseph's Academy, Carrie joined the Sisters of Providence. During her novitiate she received a Bachelor's Degree from Seattle University before going on to teach at various schools from Burbank, California to Kotzebue and Fairbanks, Alaska. Her memories of Alaska included experiencing the most powerful earthquake in North American history.

After leaving the religious order in the sixties, Carrie continued to pursue her life's work of teaching. For more than three decades she helped to shape young lives at Our Lady of the Lake (OLL) School in Seattle, teaching English and math to her beloved students.

Throughout her years at OLL Carrie touched many lives with her high standards, generous spirit and practical attitude. She brought grace to everything she did and used that grace to elicit the best in everyone she encountered. Always stylish, she never failed to greet everyone with a warm and heartfelt smile. She was a natural leader who started many traditions that are still observed at the school.

Carrie was a dedicated gardener, an avid traveler and a gracious hostess. She loved socializing. Shopping trips with friends and family were among her favorite pastimes. But most of all Carrie was a loyal friend and a kind soul who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She will always be our "girlfriend".

Carrie's spirit was indomitable. During her retirement she bravely fought off a life threatening case of Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with all the associated complications. She similarly faced her strokes with courage and determination. Placed on hospice after one stroke, she powered her way forward to defy the medical prognosis and be discharged.

Left to cherish Carrie's memory are her brother George Thompson (aka Tommie) of Blaine, her sister Jennie (Bob) Duffy of Whidbey Island, nephew Gavin (Lauren) Duffy, niece Tanya Thompson, and numerous friends, co-workers and admirers. She was preceded in death by her parents and by Bernie Minsk, the love of her life.

The family plans a celebration of Carrie's life after Covid restrictions are lifted, so all who knew and loved her can participate. For those who wish to donate in Carrie's memory, her personal choices were the American Cancer Society and the Sisters of Providence.

November 8, 1938 - September 26, 2020