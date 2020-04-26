Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll E. Heffron Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Mic" September 29, 1937 - April 20, 2020 Born in Yakima, WA to Carroll E. Heffron, Sr. MD and Anne Catherine Mooney Heffron. Mic attended St. Paul's Catholic Grade School, graduated from Marquette High School in Yakima and attended St. Martin's College in Lacy, WA. After graduating from Central Washington College in Ellensburg, WA, he worked as a case worker for the Washington State Welfare Office in Yakima and later as a Juvenile Detention Probation Officer at the Child Welfare Office. In 1968, he moved the family to Seattle where his 20-year career in Healthcare began as the Assistant Administrator of Mount Saint Vincent Senior Care Center. After retiring from healthcare in 1988, he managed the Rose Hill Community Center in Mukilteo, WA, until he fully retired. Mic was active in his community and served on the Boards of the Providence/Mt. St. Vincent Foundation in West Seattle; Providence Hospital Foundation in Everett, WA; Puget Sound Kidney Center (past President); Everett Rotary where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow; and the United Nursing Home Association for Washington State (past President). Through the years, he was also active in his church as well as in the schools his children attended. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doreen May (Gamache) Heffron; and his three children, Pat Heffron (Sandy), Michèle Heffron, Shawn Vander Putten (Ronald); and six grandchildren Jordan Green, Ian Heffron, Jillian Berg, Sydney Cleveland (Ashton), Skylar Vander Putten and Michael McDiarmid. Mic and Doreen loved to travel and visited several countries over the years. They retired to Palm Desert where they enjoyed cycling, reading, golfing together and with friends. In addition to his kids, he was extremely proud of his "double eagle" on the 422-yard first hole at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club where he drove the ball 225 yards and hit a 3 wood up to "hole" the ball. Mic is remembered for his quick wit and funny jokes, his life-long love of cars and as "favorite uncle" to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed. Our family thanks the many doctors and caregivers at Evergreen Hospital and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance who have helped us along this journey of managing Multiple Myeloma. We are also grateful to Hospice and especially to the staff of Green Gables Adult Family Home in Redmond, WA for their love and care throughout our dad's final days during his illness and the COVID-19 crisis. A celebration of life Mass will be held in Yakima once we are all able to gather in person again. Meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mic's name to your .



