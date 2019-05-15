Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, Carter French, 81, lost his battle with heart and lung disease. Carter was born in Burlington, WA, on February 1, 1938 where he lived on a small dairy farm. He graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1956. Carter attended Pacific Lutheran University for two years before transferring to Washington State University. Carter had a lot of fun at WSU. So much so, that he was asked to leave because fun came before studying. Carter and his cousin journeyed to Pasadena, CA, for a year where they pumped gas and increased their grade point average at Pasadena City College. Upon returning to WSU, Carter graduated with a degree in general studies with a science major. He then headed to Europe, hitch-hiking and traveling by scooter for 10 months from Helsinki to Istanbul, thus beginning his life long love affair with travel. Upon returning home, he headed back to school and received a BA in Education from Western Washington University. He spent 28 years teaching middle school science and a few years teaching driver's ed – all but one of those years for the Everett School District and he retired in 1994. There were many times, while out to dinner, that we would hear "Hi Mr. French!" Carter met his wife, Marilyn on a blind date in 1967. They married the next year and spent over 50 wonderful years traveling the world and having grand adventures together. Carter is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Katie Yates (Joel Yates), son, Ryan French; grand-sons, Nicholas and Dexter Yates; brother, Jon French (Jeanette French), sister, Lora Andersen; three nieces, two nephews and many cousins and friends. Carter was a man of many interests with an inquiring mind. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to talk to people. Everywhere he went, he would strike up conversations with strangers and walk away with life long friends. In his retirement, he and his wife spent much of their time traveling internationally, camping with their RV group, or motor homing through the U.S. and Canada. In all, Carter visited over 90 countries, all 50 states and all but two Canadian provinces. Carter was a true people person, liked and loved by many, and he will be dearly missed. He was very active in his church, Central Lutheran Church, until declining health made that impossible. He was also a member of the Everett Elks and a Mason. As his health declined, he kept in touch with his many friends through email, and his mind active exploring the internet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to one of Carter's favorite charities: The Carter and Marilyn French Science Education Fund at WSU, the Everett YMCA, the Tall Elks, or Central Lutheran Church. A service celebrating Carter's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Central Lutheran Church in Everett, reception to follow.



On May 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, Carter French, 81, lost his battle with heart and lung disease. Carter was born in Burlington, WA, on February 1, 1938 where he lived on a small dairy farm. He graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1956. Carter attended Pacific Lutheran University for two years before transferring to Washington State University. Carter had a lot of fun at WSU. So much so, that he was asked to leave because fun came before studying. Carter and his cousin journeyed to Pasadena, CA, for a year where they pumped gas and increased their grade point average at Pasadena City College. Upon returning to WSU, Carter graduated with a degree in general studies with a science major. He then headed to Europe, hitch-hiking and traveling by scooter for 10 months from Helsinki to Istanbul, thus beginning his life long love affair with travel. Upon returning home, he headed back to school and received a BA in Education from Western Washington University. He spent 28 years teaching middle school science and a few years teaching driver's ed – all but one of those years for the Everett School District and he retired in 1994. There were many times, while out to dinner, that we would hear "Hi Mr. French!" Carter met his wife, Marilyn on a blind date in 1967. They married the next year and spent over 50 wonderful years traveling the world and having grand adventures together. Carter is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Katie Yates (Joel Yates), son, Ryan French; grand-sons, Nicholas and Dexter Yates; brother, Jon French (Jeanette French), sister, Lora Andersen; three nieces, two nephews and many cousins and friends. Carter was a man of many interests with an inquiring mind. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to talk to people. Everywhere he went, he would strike up conversations with strangers and walk away with life long friends. In his retirement, he and his wife spent much of their time traveling internationally, camping with their RV group, or motor homing through the U.S. and Canada. In all, Carter visited over 90 countries, all 50 states and all but two Canadian provinces. Carter was a true people person, liked and loved by many, and he will be dearly missed. He was very active in his church, Central Lutheran Church, until declining health made that impossible. He was also a member of the Everett Elks and a Mason. As his health declined, he kept in touch with his many friends through email, and his mind active exploring the internet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to one of Carter's favorite charities: The Carter and Marilyn French Science Education Fund at WSU, the Everett YMCA, the Tall Elks, or Central Lutheran Church. A service celebrating Carter's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Central Lutheran Church in Everett, reception to follow. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close