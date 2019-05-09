Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cary Michael Politte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cary Politte, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Everett, WA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 9, 2019 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Stanwood, WA. There will be a reception following the service. Burial will follow at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. Devoted Husband to Nancy; Father and Mentor to Nicole (Wes Fuller), Randy (Natasha), Rudy (Danielle), and Minde (Bryan Carlson); loving Grandfather to Kaylan, Helena, Omi, Richie, Finley, Jackson, Grey, Miles, and Isabella who will remember his elaborate, creative and funny stories. Cary was preceded in death by three of his children; Chad, Shawn and Stacey. Cary was born in El Paso, Texas to James and Velda Politte on July 21, 1954. When Cary was still a baby the family moved back to the St. Louis area. He completed his schooling and went on to meet the love of his life, Nancy Wisniewski. They were married June 12, 1976 in front of their family and friends. Cary went on to work for McDonnell Douglas and then later the Boeing Company completing a 38-year career that touched and inspired many. Cary had a very exciting retirement, spending his time riding his Harley, playing drums with his band, Avondale, traveling and spending time with his grandkids. The world is a lesser place without him, he will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to the .



