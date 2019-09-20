Send Flowers Obituary

Class of 1969 We, the Class of 1969, would like to remember the following classmates who are no longer with us: Brian Aase, Tim Anderson, Dave Anell, Tonya Armstrong, Christine Asay, Brian Berg, Gary Betker, Wayne Blackwood, Rod Boothby, Marilyn Bunch, Robert Caverly, Robert Conley, Cherie Cotterill, John Dabney, Steve Darling, Vicky DeLashmutt, Steve Deller, Steve Dutton, Ron Elmer, Rita Emery Baxley, Kevin Forslund, Charlie French, Dennis Fuerstenau, John Gaffney, Cheryl Goralski, Steve Gregg, Ken Grote, Nancy Hanning, Mel Hanson, Bill Heinck, Mark Hover, Doug Howland, Lauren Husby Nelson, Paul Imholt, Nathan "Nick" Jarman, Mark Kemp, Tom Kickland, Richard King, Pete Knutsen, Tom Lange, Charles Leuze, Kathy Lielke Dunn, Robert Lum, Gary Matson, Mike McCartney, Karen Melling, Raymond Moore, Robert "Bobby" Morris, Chris Mowat Hilton, Randy Murrill, Bob Nichols, Theresa Olsen, Michelle Ouellette Heneghan, Judy Pellerin, Pete Peterson, Scott Petrie, Carol Peyton, Bill Piercy, Richard "Dick" Ping, Linda Prather Easterly, Kim Qually, Steve Rainwater, Doug Reinstra, Nancy Ries, Gary Rikansrud, Gary Roehm, Patti Root, Francie Russell, David Sanner, Sandra Scott, Linda Sea, Steve Sease, Teri Shandera, Mike Shelby, Mike Shriber, Wesley Smith, Steve Spence, Greg Stevens, Aileen Tilly Clark, Bud Tjemsland, Mike Vogel, Colleen Waller Van Hatten, Kevin Ward, Mike Weaver, Craig Winters, Don Wise, Craig Wood, Steve Yancovitz, Jim Young

