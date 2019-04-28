Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Louise "Cathy" (Hanks) Losvar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine "Cathy" Louise Losvar (Hanks) July 1, 1952 - April 5, 2019 Catherine "Cathy" Louise Losvar (Hanks), 66, of Everett, WA passed away on April 5, 2019 after a seven-year struggle with cancer. Cathy was born in Seattle on July 1, 1952. She was the first of five children born to Isaac and Louise Hanks, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her dear sister, Nancy Hanks of Stanwood, WA; and the sweetest mother-in-law, Connie Losvar of Mukilteo, WA. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jim Losvar of Everett; daughters, Connie Losvar (Jeffrey Smith ) of Seattle, Nancy Losvar Putsch (Dave) of Everett; grandsons, Jameson and Louis Putsch; siblings, Ike Hanks (Lisa) of Tulalip, WA, Lance "Buddy" Hanks of Stanwood, Dorothy Jacobsen (Nathan) of Seattle; father-in-law, Art Losvar of Mukilteo; brothers-in-law, Tom Losvar (Judy) of Mukilteo and Dave Losvar (Sue) of Mukilteo. Cathy also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her dear cousin, Debi Freal; and special, much cherished friends, Diane Davis and Marilee Brink. Cathy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was generous with love and kindness. She was smart, pretty, and easy to love. Cathy graduated from Cascade High School in 1970 and immediately went to work as a secretary. In March of 1974, she married the love of her life, Jim Losvar. After she and Jim started their family, Cathy stayed home to raise their two daughters. During this time she was active in the PTA, earning a "Golden Acorn" award. When her girls were older, Cathy went back to work, this time in the human services industry, where she was much appreciated for her precise work and friendly, social manner. Even though she spent a lot of time working and caring for others, Cathy still took time for her daily walk. She was quite proud of her ten year stretch of never missing a single day -- only stopping due to major surgery! A celebration of life will be held May 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

