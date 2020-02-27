Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathleen Crnick. View Sign Service Information Funeral 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Roslyn , WA View Map Burial Following Services Roslyn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Cathleen Ellen Crnick July 14, 1963 - February 20, 2020 Cathleen Ellen Crnick was born on July 14, 1963 in Ephrata, WA. She lived a full life, filled with many adventures, loved ones, and enthusiastic collections. Cathleen spent her time enjoying her husband, family, the outdoors, her dogs, chickens, and many newly added babies, until the end of her time, on February 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home in Arlington, WA, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous fight against cancer. Cathleen dedicated many years of love, helping children as a school counselor, P.E. teacher, principal, and coach. Her students and coworkers were extended family, being drawn to her giving heart and continuous dedication to serving those around her. Anyone who knew Cathleen would describe her as an avid adventure seeker. She enjoyed many hobbies, which included traveling, snowmobiling, scuba diving, kayaking, skydiving, dirt biking, along with many other things. She had a lust for life and excitement. Cathleen is preceeded in death by her mother, Alice Crnick; her father, Gene Crnick; and her sister-in-law, Angeline Crnick. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Thomas; stepdaughters: Erin (Nick) James and Katie (A.J.) Johnson; her sister, Cindy Crnick; nieces: Lauren (Darrell) Jackson and Kaitlyn Walker; her brother, Chris Crnick; her brother, Craig Crnick and his children: Anthony and Savannah; and her especially adored grandsons: Theo and Arlo; and great-nieces: Harlow and Piper. She was greatly loved and will be missed. Those who loved her will carry on her memory, sharing her stories, and enthusiasm for life. A funeral will be held in her honor on February 29, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Roslyn, WA at 1 o'clock in the afternoon. She will be buried at the Roslyn Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards at the Cle Elum Eagles. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

