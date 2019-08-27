Cathy (Livingston) Ahmed passed away in her sleep August 21, 2019. Cathy was the daughter of Allen and Betty Livingston. She is survived by her mom, Betty Livingston; her daughter, Andreah Malestky (John Malestky); granddaughters, Anjelica, Maliah and Elexus Malestky; grandson, Gavin Malestky and brother, Barry Livingston (Lorna); sisters, Mitzi Delo (Bob) and Jenny Livingston. Cathy was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 27, 2019