Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Barkdoll. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy "Aiko" Barkdoll April 3, 1962 - December 11, 2019 Cathy "Aiko" Barkdoll, 57, of Marysville, WA, went to be with the Lord December 11, 2019. Born April 3, 1962 in Coos Bay, OR, she was the eldest of two children born to Richard and Leatrice Barkdoll. After graduating college with a Bachelor of Science degree, Aiko's heart led her to Everett, WA where she served the youth of Snohomish County as a Probation Officer at Denney Juvenile Justice Center since 1992. She poured her heart and soul into the youth she served. She had an innate ability to see past the darkest, hardest places of hearts and minds in order to encourage the best in each person. Aiko was able to see their potential and did all she could to restore every child. Encouraging and showing love, she changed countless lives. Aiko also spent many hours volunteering to help others in need. Not just youth, but any stranger. She was a devoted daughter, fearless leader, a loyal and compassionate friend. She never missed the opportunity to love people, learn, teach and grow. In 1992, she helped start "The Lighthouse", a ministry home with fellow sisters in the Lord whose purpose was to serve others, showing Christ's love to all. An avid outdoors woman, she loved nature. She hiked a long stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail alone and unarmed. She had a lively wit, wonderful sense of humor and knew how to have fun! Aiko's passionate presence brightened any environment! With her dog, Jackson by her side, Aiko survived an aggressive cancer. Above all, Aiko had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, her first and foremost love. Her beautiful, passionate, vibrant life will be dearly missed. Aiko was preceded in death by her father, Richard Barkdoll. She is survived by her mother, Leatrice Barkdoll; brother, Kenneth Barkdoll (Nicole); niece, Hali Barkdoll; beloved dog, Jackson; her sister of the heart, Julie Holt; and many dear friends-like-family. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Center, 6830 Highland Dr, Everett, WA 98203. Her family of the heart will be hosting a light reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Youth for Christ or Cocoon House are encouraged.





Cathy "Aiko" Barkdoll April 3, 1962 - December 11, 2019 Cathy "Aiko" Barkdoll, 57, of Marysville, WA, went to be with the Lord December 11, 2019. Born April 3, 1962 in Coos Bay, OR, she was the eldest of two children born to Richard and Leatrice Barkdoll. After graduating college with a Bachelor of Science degree, Aiko's heart led her to Everett, WA where she served the youth of Snohomish County as a Probation Officer at Denney Juvenile Justice Center since 1992. She poured her heart and soul into the youth she served. She had an innate ability to see past the darkest, hardest places of hearts and minds in order to encourage the best in each person. Aiko was able to see their potential and did all she could to restore every child. Encouraging and showing love, she changed countless lives. Aiko also spent many hours volunteering to help others in need. Not just youth, but any stranger. She was a devoted daughter, fearless leader, a loyal and compassionate friend. She never missed the opportunity to love people, learn, teach and grow. In 1992, she helped start "The Lighthouse", a ministry home with fellow sisters in the Lord whose purpose was to serve others, showing Christ's love to all. An avid outdoors woman, she loved nature. She hiked a long stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail alone and unarmed. She had a lively wit, wonderful sense of humor and knew how to have fun! Aiko's passionate presence brightened any environment! With her dog, Jackson by her side, Aiko survived an aggressive cancer. Above all, Aiko had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, her first and foremost love. Her beautiful, passionate, vibrant life will be dearly missed. Aiko was preceded in death by her father, Richard Barkdoll. She is survived by her mother, Leatrice Barkdoll; brother, Kenneth Barkdoll (Nicole); niece, Hali Barkdoll; beloved dog, Jackson; her sister of the heart, Julie Holt; and many dear friends-like-family. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Center, 6830 Highland Dr, Everett, WA 98203. Her family of the heart will be hosting a light reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Youth for Christ or Cocoon House are encouraged. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close