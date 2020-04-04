Jan. 20, 1957 - Mar. 23, 2020 Cathy passed away peacefully at home in Everett, Washington on March 23, 2020. She was 63 years old and fought a long battle with alzheimers. Cathy was best known for her smile and kindness to everyone she met. Cathy is survived by her husband, Clyde Barnes; son, Chad; daughter and son in law, Crystal and Jonathon Skruggs; Cathy is also survived by siblings, Sandy Sage; brother, Dennis Buskeness, Becky and (Jim) Jarvi, Twilla and Dennis (Daly); and sister, Lisa Andrews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any hospital in Cathy's name, to fight the Covid-19 virus.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 4, 2020