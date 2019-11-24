Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Alice Tindall. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Memorial service 1:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecelia Alice Backster Tindall passed away on November 11, 2019, in Everett, Washington. She was 91 years of age. On April 21, 1928, Cecelia was born to John Harrison Backster and Ruth Eloise Backster in Grenora, North Dakota. When she was four years old, the family moved to Clearview, Washington. Ten years later, the family moved to Seattle. Cecelia graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1946, and attended Seattle Pacific College for two years. In 1948 she married Harry William Tindall. They had four children and lived in Seattle for fifty years. Cec and Harry were active members of the Seattle First Free Methodist Church. Cec worked for many years at Seattle Pacific College/ University, where she was the Executive Assistant to President David McKenna. After leaving Seattle Pacific University, she was the Executive Assistant to James Curtis, the CEO at Milliman and Robertson, Inc. in Seattle. Cec and Harry moved to Everett in 1999. Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and John Backster; her five siblings, Beatrice Soethe, Elloise Shipman, Joan Smith, Knighten Backster, Richard Backster; and her husband, Harry Tindall. She is survived by her children, Michael (Elaine) Tindall, Steven (Donna) Tindall, David (Laurel) Tindall, Cheri (David) Rash; grandchildren, Christopher (Janene) Tindall, Andrea (Adam Warbington)Tindall, Jonathan (Alia) Tindall, Jerry Tindall, Daniel Rash, Janelle (Spencer) Sawyer, Jory Tindall, Andrew (Linnea) Rash, Kailee (Matthew) Redman; and her great-grandchildren Benjamin, Savannah, Gabriel, Abigail, and Chiron. A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, Washington 98203, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019; a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to the SPU Tindall Computer Science Endowment, the SPU Women's Gymnastics Fund, or Seattle First Free Methodist Church.





