In Loving Memory of Cecil D. Lacy Jr. June 10, 1965 - Sept. 18, 2015 In Time Author: Pam J. Pastirik Time cannot erase the sorrow And pain that I feel, nor can it make things better or force my heart to heal. Time is now a measure of The days since you've been gone, of getting by the best I can, and trying to be strong. Time should mend a broken heart. That's what they say, but time will never change The fact that you've gone away We miss you. We have not been Able to get the justice that you Deserve for them taking your life but they are still working on it. Until we meet again son, we love you. Joy, Shelly, Joylee, Jonny, Katie, Sara, C.C., Jerad, Virginia, Irvin, Margaret, Little Harvey, Marysa and Adam, Harvey And your Jones family
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 19, 2019