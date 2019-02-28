In Loving Memory Cecil Darnell Lacy, Sr. Sept. 4 ,1937 - Feb. 5, 2011 Cecile "C.C." Ada Lacy Eastman April 18, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2000 We miss you both more each day. For life is not the same to us, since you were called away. Your resting place we visit, place flowers there with care, But no one knows our heartache, when we turn to leave you there. Author unknown We love and miss you both very much, Joy, Shelly, Joylee, Jonny, Katie, Harvey, Jerad and Virginia, Irvin, Margaret, Harvey Darnell, Marysa and Adam, Sara, Ian, C.C. and the rest of your Jones family
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2019