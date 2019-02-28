Obituary

In Loving Memory Cecil Darnell Lacy, Sr. Sept. 4 ,1937 - Feb. 5, 2011 Cecile "C.C." Ada Lacy Eastman April 18, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2000 We miss you both more each day. For life is not the same to us, since you were called away. Your resting place we visit, place flowers there with care, But no one knows our heartache, when we turn to leave you there. Author unknown We love and miss you both very much, Joy, Shelly, Joylee, Jonny, Katie, Harvey, Jerad and Virginia, Irvin, Margaret, Harvey Darnell, Marysa and Adam, Sara, Ian, C.C. and the rest of your Jones family

In Loving Memory Cecil Darnell Lacy, Sr. Sept. 4 ,1937 - Feb. 5, 2011 Cecile "C.C." Ada Lacy Eastman April 18, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2000 We miss you both more each day. For life is not the same to us, since you were called away. Your resting place we visit, place flowers there with care, But no one knows our heartache, when we turn to leave you there. Author unknown We love and miss you both very much, Joy, Shelly, Joylee, Jonny, Katie, Harvey, Jerad and Virginia, Irvin, Margaret, Harvey Darnell, Marysa and Adam, Sara, Ian, C.C. and the rest of your Jones family Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close