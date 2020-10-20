1/1
Cecil R. Rodriguez Sr.
1956 - 2020
Cecil passed away in Spokane, Wa. unexpectedly and a devastation to all who loved him. He was the pillar of our family. Left to grieve is his wife Connie Rodriguez of Deer Park. Son: Cecil Rodriguez jr, of Everett. Daugters: Rosa Dingel(Elijah) of Sultan, Angela Arie of Shoreline, & Dora Rodriguez of Marysville. He had 11 loving grandchildren. Isaiah, Elijah Jr, Jeremiah, Charlee, Thaliah, Cecil III, Jaysen, Selena, Michael, Huckleberry, Aiyana. Cecil was born to Andres Rodriguez & Leona FireThunder, Living Siblings: Deb(Leon), Marlene, Ben, Carmen, Beto(Ruth), Charles(Miranda), & Andrea(Tom). Proceeded in death is his father Andres Sr, mother Leona, brothers: Andy, Lloyd, Ramon & Jim. Grand daughter Angelina Morale. He was loved and looked up to by many, he had a heart of gold and loved his family. He would always say.. "My advice is free, you can take it or leave it". He gave his life back to God in 2017 @ Cornerstone North and is now with our lord and savior Jesus Christ.

He retired from the Boeing Company in Everett, Wa. 1996-2017.

October 5, 1956 - September 28, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
