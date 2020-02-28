Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Cecile Ada Lacy Eastman April 18, 1964 - Feb. 28, 2000 Daughter, I'm nearly at your resting place and just as I get near I swear I hear your voice cry out "Look I'm over here". I've brought you pretty flowers beautiful girl and they're just for you. I'll only be a minute now to get water and I'll be through. As I walk across the grass and place the flowers in the pot I say to God "Forgive me Lord I sure miss her a lot". They say that everything that's wished for comes to those who wait. I've always wished I could gather you in my arms and run out of that gate. It's been 20 years since you left us and we will always love and miss you. Your family: Joy, Shelly, Joylee, Jonny, Katie, Harvey, Jerad, Marysa and the new addition your Little grandson, Harvey Darnell.

