Cesar P. Sapida passed on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Cesar was born in Cavite, Philippines and served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; and daughters, Margaret Dominguez and Janet Sapida; his son, Jann Ruperr and his wife Emmalyn; and grandchildren Moises Dominguez, Nicolette Ushkow, and Sienna and Enzo Sapida. Services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett, WA. Viewing starts at 4:30 p.m., service at 6:00 p.m. with reception to follow immediately at Evergreen. If you would like to share a memory, you may do so at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 28, 2019