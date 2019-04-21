In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 I have a child in Heaven and I say his name every day. Grieving the loss of my child is a process. It began the day he passed and will end the day I, his Dad, join him. When the young bury the old, time heals the pain and sorrow. But when the process is reversed, the sorrow remains forever. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted---Matthew 5:4 We do not grieve as those who have no HOPE. Our grief is altered by EASTER.---I Thessalonians 4:13 Miss you Chad Your Dad, Raymond Lau
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019