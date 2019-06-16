In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 It takes a strong man to be a father and an even stronger man to be a grieving father. I'll hold you in my heart until I hold you in Heaven. When a child dies, you bury the child in your heart. 2 Corinthians 5:6 - 8 So we are always confident, knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord. For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Missing you, son Your Dad, Raymond Lau
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019