In Memory of Chad Pillatos Lau Jan.1, 1997 - Nov. 20, 2016 Every day with you since you had to go Is like summer without sunshine And Christmas without snow I wish that I could talk to you There's so much I would say. Life has changed so very much Since you went away. I'll always feel you close to me. And though you're far from sight, I'll search for you among the stars That shine on Christmas night. Love DAD, Raymond Lau

In Memory of Chad Pillatos Lau Jan.1, 1997 - Nov. 20, 2016 Every day with you since you had to go Is like summer without sunshine And Christmas without snow I wish that I could talk to you There's so much I would say. Life has changed so very much Since you went away. I'll always feel you close to me. And though you're far from sight, I'll search for you among the stars That shine on Christmas night. Love DAD, Raymond Lau Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 25, 2019

