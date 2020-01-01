Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 Today is filled with memories with happiness and tears. Of birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years. And though I'll always miss you. The endless joy you brought Warms my heart with gratitude And fills my every thought. Where ever you are in Heaven with Jesus I hope that you can see How precious and uplifting Your memory is to me. I feel that you are with me In everything I do So I'll celebrate your Birthday And I'll spend it MISSING YOU Love DAD, Raymond Lau Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 1, 2020

