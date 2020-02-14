In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 Valentine's Day is for those who love And for those who receive love, too. For a grieving parent the perfect love in life Is the love I've given you. I'm thinking of you this day, my son, With a sadness that is unspoken. As I mark another Valentine's Day, With a heart that is forever broken. Sending love to you in Heaven with Jesus, Gone but not forgotten. Love, DAD Raymond Lau Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 14, 2020