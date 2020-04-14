In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 Happy Easter Of all the special gifts in life however great or small To have you as my son was the greatest gift of all. A special time A special face A special Son. I can't replace. I miss you Son and love you so. Love DAD, Raymond Lau 2 Thessalonians 2:16-17 "Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal comfort and a wonderful hope, and comfort you and strengthen you in every good thing you do and say.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2020