In Loving Memory of My Son Chad Pillatos Lau Jan. 1, 1997- Nov. 20, 2016 A father holds his children's hands for just a little while. But he holds them in his heart forever. You will always be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Love, Dad, Raymond Lau



