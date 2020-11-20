January 1, 1997 - November 20, 2016 It is hard to believe that its been four years since you died my precious son. Here is a short poem and scripture I want to share with you. Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, But you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Love, Dad Raymond Lau 2 Corinthians 5:8-9 "We are confident.......to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Therefore we.......present or absent to be well pleasing to Him." Chad Pillatos Lau In Loving Memory



