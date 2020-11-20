1/1
Chad Pillatos Lau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 1, 1997 - November 20, 2016 It is hard to believe that its been four years since you died my precious son. Here is a short poem and scripture I want to share with you. Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, But you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Love, Dad Raymond Lau 2 Corinthians 5:8-9 "We are confident.......to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. Therefore we.......present or absent to be well pleasing to Him." Chad Pillatos Lau In Loving Memory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved