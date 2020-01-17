Chad Robert Macomber Chad Robert Macomber was unexpectedly and far too early taken to heaven on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Everett, WA on September 10, 1968 and was in the IBEW Electrical trade for 32 years. He touched the hearts of so many. His smile, energy, love, laughter and love for life were contagious. Chad is survived by his mother, Sharon Chism, his father, Forrest Macomber, his fiancé and love of his life, Amy Pierce, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Mattson. A Celebration of Life Gathering has been arranged to celebrate and remember the incredible life of Chad at Glen Eagle Clubhouse on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Join us as we share food, memories, laughs and love of a great man.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 17, 2020