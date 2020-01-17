Chad R. Macomber (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad R. Macomber.
Service Information
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA
98270-4237
(360)-659-3711
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Glen Eagle Clubhouse
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chad Robert Macomber Chad Robert Macomber was unexpectedly and far too early taken to heaven on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Everett, WA on September 10, 1968 and was in the IBEW Electrical trade for 32 years. He touched the hearts of so many. His smile, energy, love, laughter and love for life were contagious. Chad is survived by his mother, Sharon Chism, his father, Forrest Macomber, his fiancé and love of his life, Amy Pierce, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Mattson. A Celebration of Life Gathering has been arranged to celebrate and remember the incredible life of Chad at Glen Eagle Clubhouse on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Join us as we share food, memories, laughs and love of a great man.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Marysville, WA   (360) 659-3711
funeral home direction icon