In Loving Memory Charlene F. Hall Dave: My Mother, To honor my mother on what would have been her 84th birthday this Mother's Day; Our, my two brothers and I, experience to be born and raised by our Mom, born Charlene Rank. First, I will tell you about what I saw her do for our family. Because she was a great nurse, anytime someone was sick, in Eastern Washington, they would call her for advice and with her comforting words she would assure them how everything would be fine. Now realize that this was before the cell phone and long-distance calls were costly, yet it was worth the cost for her trusted advice. In 1974 my parents divorced, yet the Montgomery side, my dad's family, would still call for advice if one of the kids got sick even after she retired. When we kids were in school her day started at 5am when she got showered for work. She would then take me and drive across Lynnwood to pick up the Coury kids and take us to swim practice. She then would go to work at Steven's Hospital where she worked labor and delivery until 3:30pm. Her day didn't stop there, she went home to pick up my brother Mike, he had diving practice at Green Lake Pool. It paid off when he at 14 took 3rd place at the Winter Nationals, some shmuck, Greg Lougians, took 1st. I was sure he was a one and done, but no he earned many gold medals in the Olympics, some guys like Greg get lucky, Mike would have looked Great on the awards platform. One of my most memorable events was at a 9th grade baseball game. The bases were loaded and I was up to bat, I struck out and she jumped up and yelled "What the hell were you swinging at?" That was the only time I ever heard my mom swear. Keith, my youngest brother took after our Mom, she was brilliant. Keith became a top-level computer person, to the point that when he turns on a computer and asks me if I "understand so far" I would respond with "I'm going out on the dock to lay in the sun, come get me when I can have control of the TV remote". Mom was a master hand quilter who quilted for years. Some of her quilts were 1st place award winning and some were even pictured in National Magazines. Mom had a passion for cake decorating as she loved to see how her wedding cakes, baby shower, birthday and other occasion cakes brought much joy to those who they were made for. Her Rules to Live by: A's in school were a must B's meant extra homework C's didn't happen because we were afraid if we got one, we would have to live in the dog house outside IF YOU CAN'T SAY SOMETHING NICE, SHUT UP (this was the most important rule and I thank her for that) There were a lot more rules but as all who knew her, she didn't demand a rule she didn't live up to herself. Mike: My Mother Mother's Day is this coming weekend. I cannot help but think about all the memory's we shared. She was a great mother, friend and mentor. I remember her spending hours every day making handmade quilts for the homeless. She always went out of her way to make sure her children's needs were meant before her own. Her involvement with the church and charities were time consuming, but this selfless person never gave up. Mom's faith in the Lord made her who she was. Mom, I miss you and happy Mother's Day. Mike Keith: My Mother We think of our mothers at this time of year, especially so for me. My mom would have been celebrating her birthday as well as Mother's Day this Sunday but due to circumstances, this Sunday will have to be a time for remembrance of my mother. My mom was always there for us. She woke up hours before work and took us to early morning swim practice before she would leave for work. After work, she would take a few minutes to perform the tasks needed to keep the family and house running before she would have to make dinner to keep everyone else fed and happy. After this she would finally get those few precious minutes to spend time with the family be it watching a local sports team on TV or completing the latest 2000-piece puzzle that covered the dining room table. Then it would be off to bed to recharge and get ready for another day of taking care of me and us. Mom, I do not need Mother's Day or your birthday to remember and think of you, it comes naturally every day but in this special time of year, I do remember and appreciate all of the love and care you provided to me and us while growing up. With all my love, thank you mom.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019

