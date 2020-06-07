Charlene J. Scott Someday I'll wish upon a star // Wake up where the clouds are far behind me // Where trouble melts like lemon drops // High above the chimney top // That's where you'll find me



Charlene, 77, of Camano Island, Washington died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in her Happy Place, Kona, HI surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.



A loving wife, a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, cousin and loyal friend, Charlene will be remembered always by any who were blessed with her presence in their life. Charlene was born on February 16, 1943 in Bellingham, WA, the first child of Charles and Beatrice Smith. Charlene was a 1961 graduate of Bellingham High School. She worked for the Whatcom Medical Bureau and after moving to Seattle, she went to work for Blue Cross.



For many years Char enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Camaloch Lassies 9-Hole Golf Club on Camano Island. She also spent many weekends with her husband, Jim and a group of couples through the years traveling to different courses to play golf. She belonged to the Driftwood Shores Association and was a Board Member for the Shores Water System. Charlene loved the sun and the beach. Kona, Hawaii was her favorite place to be during the winter time. Charlene's truest love was her family. The Adventures of Tadpole Teddy and Eel Boy on Camano Island authored by Grandma Char (Starfish Stella) were some of her best times on the island spent with her grandchildren and Grandpa Jim (Fisherman Freddie.) Crabbing, boating, family bbqs and treasure hunts on the beach were also some of Charlene's favorites.



Charlene is survived by her loving husband James B. Scott, daughter Gina (Allen) Oakley, step-daughters Terri (Richard) Martin and Katherine Morgan; sister Linda (Mike) Hook; sister-in-law Sue Smith; cousins Bob (Susie) McCorkle and John (Anne) McCorkle, plus many NY cousins; grandchildren, Ricky (Mel) Martin, Jamie Martin, Jonny Martin, Elliott (Brittany) Morgan, Alec (Becky) Morgan, Zack Oakley and step grandson Austin (Cheryl) Lindsay-Oakley; great grandchildren, Tripp, Remy, Ronin, Mila, Millie Martin; step-grandchildren Guy and Madeline Oakley. Charlene (Aunt Bunny) is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her parents Charles Smith and Beatrice L. Smith; brothers Dan and Chuck Smith.



Charlene was well loved in the community with many, many close friends and will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Memorial Service at this time. The family would like to extend to the Kona Hospice a sincere thank you for all the care and time they took looking after Charlene and also the support they have given to the family members. We are greatly appreciative for all that they have done for us.



Contributions in memory of Charlene can be made to Kona Hospice, 75-5925 Walua Rd # 101, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740.



February 16, 1943 - March 3, 2020



