Sept. 1, 1946 - March 15, 2020 Our Beloved Mother Charlene Pumphrey, 73 of Stanwood, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 of Dementia. She was born September 1, 1946 in Portland, Oregon. Charlene leaves behind her husband, Erwin Pumphrey; her children, Cynthia (Jason) and Christopher; as well as three grandchildren, Scarlett, Melanie and Johnathan. She was preceded in death by her six month old son Richard; both of her parents; and her sister. At her request, no services will be held. Charlene loved pansy flowers and owls, we ask in her memory that you plant a pansy flower to remember her by when you see it. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please support Sarvey Wildlife Care Center at www.sarveywildlife.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020