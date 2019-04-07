Charles A. Warren "Sultan Sign Man" Charles Warren, 93, passed away peacefully in the loving community of Snohomish Health and Rehab where he resided for his last four years. Born August 22, 1925 in Brisbee, ND, to Pascal and Anna (La Violette) Warren, Chuck was one of seven children. He joined the Marines in 1943 and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. He was discharged in 1946. Chuck moved to Sultan, WA, a town which he loved, and opened "Sabre Sign Co." which allowed him to be his own boss and use his artistic talent and love for words through sign making. He was also very fond of dogs and cats and donated to their causes whenever he could. Charles is survived by son, Dennis Cook, daughter Sandra Jordan; 10 grand-kids; numerous nieces and nephews as well as his step-children, Bob and Carol. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; second wife, Evelyn; daughter, Judith; brothers, Ed, Robert, Joe, George, Bill and his sister, Irene. Memorials in Chuck's honor could be made to any animal charity.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019