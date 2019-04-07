Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Warren. View Sign





Charles A. Warren "Sultan Sign Man" Charles Warren, 93, passed away peacefully in the loving community of Snohomish Health and Rehab where he resided for his last four years. Born August 22, 1925 in Brisbee, ND, to Pascal and Anna (La Violette) Warren, Chuck was one of seven children. He joined the Marines in 1943 and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. He was discharged in 1946. Chuck moved to Sultan, WA, a town which he loved, and opened "Sabre Sign Co." which allowed him to be his own boss and use his artistic talent and love for words through sign making. He was also very fond of dogs and cats and donated to their causes whenever he could. Charles is survived by son, Dennis Cook, daughter Sandra Jordan; 10 grand-kids; numerous nieces and nephews as well as his step-children, Bob and Carol. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; second wife, Evelyn; daughter, Judith; brothers, Ed, Robert, Joe, George, Bill and his sister, Irene. Memorials in Chuck's honor could be made to any animal charity. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

