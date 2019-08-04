June 9, 1945 - July 22, 2019 Charles A. Hale Jr. (74) of Everett, WA died on July 22, 2019. Chuck was born on June 9, 1945 in Compton, CA. Chuck has been in the Seattle area for the past 40 years. He retired from Colortech Inc. after 34 years. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Chuck is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Don Hale, Justin Thomas, and Charles Hale III; and stepson, Bryan Tryon; one sister, Joanne Delnick; brothers, Wayne Hale, Melvin Reeves and Terry Gilbert; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Chuck enjoyed playing golf, baseball, fishing and watching football. A Memorial Service for Chuck will be on August 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Ballard Elks Lodge in Seattle.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019