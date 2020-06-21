On June 11, 2020 Chuck Fink was promoted to glory, having fought a good fight against cancer. Chuck was born in Kirkland, Washington on July 31, 1944, to George and Margaret Fink. His younger siblings are George Fink, who preceded him to heaven, and Sue Donohue, who currently resides in Bothell, WA.



A Levis and T-shirt kind of guy, he possessed multiple talents. Chuck was a quiet man, but like still waters, he ran very deep. Deep with compassion especially for the hurting, deep with talents and creativity that was expressed through his ability to build or fix anything, his artist's eye for photography (don't ask him to shoot weddings or staged pics!), and his incredible gift for drawing and painting... a talent few knew about. He was known for his giving heart: by family members, for whom he would do literally ANYTHING, to the money he gave time and again to the homeless folks who hung out at his favorite Starbucks watering hole. He was loved by so many: family, friends, church family, and former co-workers.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Diane M. Fink; and four daughters: Carolyn Allen, Sherry Long, Jennifer Leigh Olson, and Cheney McGowan. The delight of his life was being with his grandchildren: Zachary Fullwiler, Keenan, Joshua, and Cason Long, Maggie and June McGowan, Morgan Cooley, Natalie Williams, and great grandchildren, Tate Long and Ella Williams.



His life impacted many more lives than he ever knew. He leaves a big hole in the hearts of those who love him.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:00 pm, at:



Sonrise Christian Center



11625 Airport Road



Everett, WA 98204



A reception will follow at a location in Snohomish, WA.



July 31, 1944 - June 11, 2020



