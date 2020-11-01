Charles "Charlie" Geoffrey Auchterlonie, 77 passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18th in Everett, WA. He was born on February 10, 1943 in Wichita, KS to Hugh and Jacqueline (McCrohan) Auchterlonie.

Charlie graduated from Altus High School in Altus, OK in 1961. After high school, he attended Oklahoma University. He began his career with the Coleman Company as a sales representative in Wichita, Kansas; traveling to California, Texas, and Oregon before settling his family in Edmonds, WA to work for Trailer Equipment in Seattle. Charlie continued to work in sales until his health prompted him to retire in 2007.

Charlie loved our Seattle Seahawks. He was a charter member and served on the board of directors of the North End Seahawkers, one of the five original booster clubs formed to support the team when the NFL expanded to Seattle in 1976. Charlie was thrilled to see his Seahawks make three Super Bowl appearances and win Super Bowl XLVIII. Other than football, Charlie enjoyed camping, fishing, and road trips. He served on the Mukilteo School Board and volunteered with Camp Fire of Snohomish County, particularly at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood, WA where his daughters attended summer camp.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Jacqueline Auchterlonie of Everett, WA. Charlie is survived by his daughters Giulia (Kevin) Watier of Lake Stevens WA, Susan (Jeff) Smoots of Everett WA, and Jennifer Auchterlonie of Alexandria VA; his siblings Hugh (PJ) Auchterlonie of Omaha NE, Janice Ward of Everett WA, and Gavin (Dee) Auchterlonie of Boise ID; grandson Brian Watier; and his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Camp Fire of Snohomish County 4312 Rucker Ave. Everett, WA 98203 or campfiresnoco.org/donate. The family would also like to thank his many caregivers and the Everett businesses whose staff were so kind and patient with Charlie: El Paraiso Mexican Grill and Kate's Greek & American Café. Charlie's daughters would love to see your comments posted on his memorial page at asacredmoment.com/obituaries.

