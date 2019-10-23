Charles L. Buennagel April 7, 1922 - October 14, 2019 Charles L. Buennagel, 97, of Kent, WA, formerly of Cathlamet and Everett, WA, died October 14, 2019 at Valley Medical Center, Renton, WA. Charlie was born on April 7, 1922, in Indianapolis, IN to Lawrence and Amelia (Knarzer) Buennagel. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1940, and Butler University in 1943. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and spent three years. He was a Pharmacist for all his working life, owning his own pharmacy in Everett for many years and later working as a hospital pharmacist. He married Catherine (Kay) Mitchell in 1944, she survives him at home. Charlie was a member of the Catholic Church, and a longtime member of Knights of Columbus. He is survived by nine children, 17 grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by three brothers. A funeral mass will be held at St Stephen The Martyr Catholic Church in Renton on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with an interment service with military honors at Tahoma Nation Cemetery, in Renton, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to your local food bank in Charlie's name. Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 23, 2019