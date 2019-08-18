Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles David De Groot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 8, 1946 - July 18, 2019 Charles David De Groot was born to Arthur and Marjorie De Groot on February 8, 1946 in Lynden WA. He was the sixth of 12 children. He went to Watson Groen (Shoreline) Christian School and worked with his father at North End Radiator, the family business. He entered the Air force after high school and served four years. In 1969, he married Judy Monschein, with whom he had three children, Carol, Jane and Coby. In 1975, he opened his own business, Evergreen Electronics, in Everett, WA. In 1986, he married Rhonda Oates and they had three children, Chelsea, Taylor and Makinzie. From about 1995 to 2018, he made his RV his home and he traveled between Washington, California and Arizona. During the summers he would travel between California and Washington visiting his siblings and children. He spent most of the winter in Arizona and enjoyed visits from his mom and siblings to camp and enjoy the desert wilderness. He was a pilot and often flew small planes over the lakes and mountains, including Mount St. Helens, during the eruption in 1980. He loved camping, hunting, scuba diving, riding horses and spending time with his family. He enjoyed the Arizona desert life of mining, 4x4 in the sand, and all the plants and creatures of the desert, as well as the mountains and the ocean in Washington. He loved his children and expanding family, and was always thrilled when a new child was born. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur De Groot; and his mother, Marjorie De Groot. He was survived by three brothers, Arthur, William and Roy; eight sisters, Eleanor, Christina Joy, Evelyn, Kathleen, Marjorie, Barbara, Ruth, and Helen. His surviving children are daughters, Carol De Groot, Jane De Groot, Chelsea Rogers and Makinzie De Groot; and sons, Coby De Groot and Taylor De Groot. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and his Chihuahua, Suzie. He had a big heart and was always there to help when someone needed him. Sadly, he passed away on July 18, 2019. He will be sorely missed.



