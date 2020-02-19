Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Arthur (Bud) Davis July 24, 1953 - February 11, 2020 Bud Davis was taken from us too soon, as he lost an impossible battle against AML. He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Emily; and their son, Nathaniel. He is also survived by his mother, Jacqueline Davis; and his older brother, Richard Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Davis. Charles was born in Everett, WA on July 24, 1953 and was soon introduced as "my little buddy" a.k.a. "Bud" by his big brother, Rich. Bud grew up in the Marysville schools, playing football, tennis and discovering his life-long love for skiing at Mt. Pilchuck. Bud attended WWU studying chemistry and education, while playing on the tennis team. Bud was a life-long educator, having completed over 41 years of teaching. He touched the lives of thousands of students while teaching for Vashon Island, Granite Falls, Mariner and, most recently, Kamiak High School where he taught with Emily. His passion was teaching chemistry and the sciences. In his career, he taught other subjects, including math and driver's ed. Bud also coached many sports, including football, volleyball and girls' golf. He was the founder of the Kamiak High School STEM club. The sheer size of Bud's heart allowed him to be an amazingly loving and devoted husband, father, friend and educator. For Mr. Davis' students and all who knew him, he was a source of encouragement, compassion without bounds and dedication. He believed in ALL students and athletes; they felt his love, inspiration and tireless patience. One of the greatest joys and highlights of his teaching career was the honor of his son, Nathaniel, electing to take two years of chemistry from his dad and, further, following Bud and Emily into a teaching career. Bud's avocations included a wide variety of outdoor activities and sports, among them: skiing, wind surfing, golf, tennis, hiking, and cycling. Bud and Emily enjoyed world travel, leading to his brave attempt to master French with Emily. A memorial to celebrate Bud's life will be on March 1, 2020 at noon in the Kamiak High School Gymnasium. There will be a reception following the memorial in the Kamiak Commons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support a scholarship for the continuing science education of a Kamiak graduate. More information will be provided at the memorial service or from Bud's Kamiak family.



