Charles Edward Dahlgren Charlie was born on November 27, 1937 in Everett, Washington to Warner and Ivy Dahlgren. He grew up in Everett, although he spent several years living at his grandparents' farm in Lake Stevens, WA. He graduated from Everett High School in 1956 and was proud to have attended "The School of Champions". Charlie joined the Army and spent three years serving our country mostly in Germany. Upon his return he began working at Scott Paper Company where he met the love of his life, Carol Gallaway. They were married in 1966 and began a happy life together in Marysville, WA. Charlie raised his daughters, Christy and Charol in the home that he helped to build. Living in The Loop, brought great neighbors with whom he frequently traveled and socialized. He kept his bottom shelf beer frig well stocked for the guys. Charlie was proud to be Swedish and he made several trips to visit family in Gotteburg. He enjoyed celebrating his heritage, and there was usually a jar of pickled herring in his refrigerator. Charlie enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and crabbing, and sports. He loved all local teams, but especially Husky Football. Amongst his fondest memories were traveling in the tan van to games in Seattle, Pullman, WA, Eugene, Corvalis, OR, and Pasadena, CA. He was a football season ticket holder for over 50 years. Charlie retired after working 45 years at Scott Paper Company, which led to more travel. Many trips took him to UW football games across the country. Others were International to China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, England, France and Italy. He also cruised with family to the Caribbean and Alaska. Additionally, Charlie loved to spend time with his three granddaughters and he became their greatest admirer. We will remember Charlie for his meticulous garden, his big smile, and his unwavering devotion to Carol especially after her decline due to Alzheimers Disease. It is fitting that he passed on Valentine's Day because he provided so much love to his family. Charlie was preceded in death by his father; Warner Dahlgren, his mother; Ivy Dahlgren, sister; Annette Dahlgren, daughter; Charol Dahlgren Hutcheson, and brother; Raymond Dahlgren. Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol Dahlgren of Marysville, WA, daughter, Christy Ely and husband, Scott of Edmonds, WA; granddaughters: Allyson Ely, Camryn Ely and Katelyn Ely; brother, Roy Dahlgren and wife, Pepper of Monroe, WA; sister-in-law, Bettie Gallaway. A service and reception will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Schaeffer-Shipman Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to :





