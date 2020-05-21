On May 11, 2020, Chuck got his wings and went to be with his Lord and his new home in Heaven. He was 85. Chuck was born in Thackerville, OK on July 6, 1934, a birthday he shared with his granddaughter, Amber. Chuck served his country for 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, finally retiring in 1982. After his retirement, he managed the Pilchuck apartments in Marysville, WA with his wife LaRose. After managing Pilchuck, he finally decided to "retire" for good with his new wife, Pat, where they resided at Glenwood Mobile Estates where they made many, many wonderful friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, La-Rose Jackson, and his second wife, Patricia Jackson. Chuck is survived by his four children, Steve Lesperance and his wife Pam of Lake Ridge, VA, Dennis Jackson of Arlington, WA, Carolyn Kelly-Jackson of Everett, WA, and Sharon Mills-Jackson of Everett, WA. Chuck is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Lesperance and his wife Alex, Amber Wojtyna and husband Stephen, Nathan Kelly, Joshua Jackson and his wife Sarah, Karen Mills, Johnny Mills wife, Riley; and Sean Kelly; and great grandchildren, Maddox Wojtyna, Willow Mills, Christian Lesperance, Londyn Wojtyna, Spencer Jackson, and Colton Jackson. Chuck was dearly loved and will be missed, but will always be in our hearts forever. We love you, Dad. Chuck was cremated and his ashes will be buried at Marysville Cemetery with his first wife LaRose at a later date this summer when we can celebrate his wonderful life. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank to help feed the less fortunate or to a local hospital to help them obtain the supplies they need.