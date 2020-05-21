Charles E. Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 11, 2020, Chuck got his wings and went to be with his Lord and his new home in Heaven. He was 85. Chuck was born in Thackerville, OK on July 6, 1934, a birthday he shared with his granddaughter, Amber. Chuck served his country for 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, finally retiring in 1982. After his retirement, he managed the Pilchuck apartments in Marysville, WA with his wife LaRose. After managing Pilchuck, he finally decided to "retire" for good with his new wife, Pat, where they resided at Glenwood Mobile Estates where they made many, many wonderful friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, La-Rose Jackson, and his second wife, Patricia Jackson. Chuck is survived by his four children, Steve Lesperance and his wife Pam of Lake Ridge, VA, Dennis Jackson of Arlington, WA, Carolyn Kelly-Jackson of Everett, WA, and Sharon Mills-Jackson of Everett, WA. Chuck is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Lesperance and his wife Alex, Amber Wojtyna and husband Stephen, Nathan Kelly, Joshua Jackson and his wife Sarah, Karen Mills, Johnny Mills wife, Riley; and Sean Kelly; and great grandchildren, Maddox Wojtyna, Willow Mills, Christian Lesperance, Londyn Wojtyna, Spencer Jackson, and Colton Jackson. Chuck was dearly loved and will be missed, but will always be in our hearts forever. We love you, Dad. Chuck was cremated and his ashes will be buried at Marysville Cemetery with his first wife LaRose at a later date this summer when we can celebrate his wonderful life. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank to help feed the less fortunate or to a local hospital to help them obtain the supplies they need.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved