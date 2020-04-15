Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Charles E. Olson January 29, 1940 - April 4, 2020 Charles, or "Chuck" as he was known, was born in Everett, WA, but grew up in Lake Stevens, WA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. While serving in Germany he met the love of his life, Isolde "Lily" Schnirch. They made their home in Marysville, WA, and raised three daughters. After 56 years of marriage, Lily preceded him in death on April 5, 2016. In his early career, he worked as a machinist for Western Gear, and was very proud of his work machining some of the original parts used for the Space Needle's rotation system. He ended his working days by retiring from Snohomish County Road Maintenance (Arlington Shop) as a heavy equipment operator. Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman. Those he hunted with were always amazed at how such a big man could move so silently through the woods. He was a passionate sports fan and loved his Seahawks. He was a member of Calvary Chapel of Lake Stevens. Chuck loved the people in his Bible study groups for the love and support they showed him, but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chuck leaves three daughters, Karin Horn of Monroe, WA, Patrica Goldenberg of Marysville, and Monica Springer of Macungie, PA; and siblings, Omeda Ritchey and Ivera Lynne Larson. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in the United States and Germany. The family is beholden to Viola, for voluntarily providing years of support care to Chuck, solely out of her love and respect for him.



