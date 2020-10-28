After living an extraordinary life, we are celebrating the passage of our beloved Charlie into the presence of Jesus on October 20,2020.

Born in Kansas 1951, he moved to Lynnwood, WA during high school.

Blessed with an amazing resiliency of spirit, Charlie worked a plethora of jobs including - bill collecting, running a Go-Go bar, pizza delivery, and country music radio DJ.

Dedicating nearly 30 years of his impeccable work ethic to Boeing. His sharp mind, quick wit, and loyalty to his co-workers made him a valuable employee who was cherished by many.

After Jesus changed Charlie's life in his early 40's, he attended New Life Center in Everett. Involved in their drama ministry for a decade, one of his proudest accomplishments in life was creating a character he named Carlos. And writing a plan with a fellow thespian about God's forgiveness.

In 2008 the Lord brought Charlie and Colleen together they enjoyed a blessed and adventurous marriage.

Charlie was passionate about his love of God, his family, and his country.

His many talents and interests included bowling, baseball, football, golfing, and impressions. John Wayne and Sean Connery were his most notable. Although, he had many.

He loved the laughter he incited by telling jokes and stories. He lived to talk and entertain!

Charlie had a beautiful voice. He loved singing Karaoke and received ovations for his rendition of Lou Rawls, You'll Never Find Another Like Mine.

He was known as a father figure to many and touched the lives of anyone he could help along his journey. He will be sincerely missed and forever in our hearts.

He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth, her husband Christopher Ervin, and granddaughters Natalia and Logan. And Christmas, her husband Kyle Austin and grandchildren Jonah, Gabriel, Lilianna, Torsten, Aksel, and Sydney.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years Colleen Brown and her daughter Erin Jurkovich.

Also survived by his siblings George Ernest Brown and Sandra Lea Gilbert, and the mother of his children, Aeja Kim Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents George Edwin Brown and Ernestine (Delmont) Brown. Charlie has a large family spread across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.



The family wants to say a special thank you to the compassionate and professional staff at Fieldstone Manor in Marysville. October 23, 1951 - October 20, 2020



