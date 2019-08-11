Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 24, 1929-July 31, 2019 Charles Ernest Brown "Charlie Brown" "Chuck" passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2019 at the Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, WA. He was born November 24, 1929 in Onida, SD, the son of Arthur and Anna Brown. Chuck was 89 years old. Chuck graduated from Stanwood High School, Class of 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. While serving in the USAF, Chuck married the love of his life, Luella L. Kramlich on August 10, 1957. Chuck and Luella Brown adopted their only child, Kimberly Ann Brown (now Sparks) in 1965 when she was an infant. The loving couple raised Kimberly with the care and compassion every child deserves. After retiring from the USAF, Chuck went on to work for Nord Doors in Everett, WA until they closed the shop down. He spent the following 10+ years working at Boeing, until he retired for good. He also was a board member on his daughter's non-profit dog rescue. Chuck resided at his home in Marysville, WA from 1973 until early 2019. He spent the last six months of his life living with his loving daughter, Kimberly and son-in-law, John in their home in Monroe, WA. Chuck lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in his yard, camping, bowling, playing cards with friends and family, and religiously made the near daily effort to have coffee with his friends at Don's Restaurant in Marysville over the past 20 years. Chuck also had a love for dogs and had a very special dog, Chubby, the pit bull, that never left his side from the day he moved into his daughter and son-in-law's home. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Luella (1997). Chuck is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Sparks; son-in-law, John Sparks; three step grandchildren; brother, Robert (Judy), Larry (Shirley), Virginia Craig, Elaine Sedy, Milbert (Dianne) Kramlich, Ralph (Betty) Kramlich, and many nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. There will be a graveside service for immediate family members on August 16, 2019. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held for family and friends at a later day in the upcoming month. A notice will be published with date, location, and time. Flowers may be sent to Marysville Cemetery, 8801 State St, Marysville, WA 98270. Special thanks to Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, as well as the numerous doctors, nurses and staff at the Everett Clinic and Providence Hospital for the amazing kindness and compassion shown to all of us while caring for Charlie over the years. "A meaningful life is the sum of meaningful moments. Live in every Moment" ~ Brenden Burchard Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019

